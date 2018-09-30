Police Looking for Suspect after Northwest Columbus Robbery

According to Fox 28, police are looking for a suspect after a robbery took place at a BP gas station in northwest Columbus.

The crime occurred on 5th and Olentangy River according to Columbus Police. A man robbed the store and fought with the clerk. Police said the suspect was stabbed. The suspect then shed his clothes behind the store.

The suspect is a white man believed to be in his late 20’s-early 30’s. He was wearing yellow shorts with an Ohio State hoodie and black shoes according to police.

The clerk wasn’t injured.

Anyone with details should call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

ABC 6/FOX 28 will continue to update the story.

