According to Fox 28, police are looking for a suspect after a robbery took place at a BP gas station in northwest Columbus.
The crime occurred on 5th and Olentangy River according to Columbus Police. A man robbed the store and fought with the clerk. Police said the suspect was stabbed. The suspect then shed his clothes behind the store.
The suspect is a white man believed to be in his late 20’s-early 30’s. He was wearing yellow shorts with an Ohio State hoodie and black shoes according to police.
Anyone with details should call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.
Police Looking for Suspect after Northwest Columbus Robbery was originally published on joycolumbus.com