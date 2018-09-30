Republicans Portray Maxine Waters As An Angry Black Woman Over Senators’ Data Breach

Republicans applauded Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s angry words during his Senate confirmation hearing but called California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters an angry Black woman for denouncing allegations of her staff’s involvement in a data breach.

Waters called the accusations “lies, lies and more despicable lies” that are “being pedaled by ultra-right wing pundits,” in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Several right-wing sites, including the Gateway Pundit, blamed the congresswoman’s staff for adding personal information about three GOP senators to the lawmakers’ Wikipedia pages. The breach came on Thursday, hours after the Senate testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged that Kavanagh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, the Washington Post reported.

Please read my statement on false allegations regarding the leak of the personal information of U.S. Senators: pic.twitter.com/YBEekR6jBB — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 29, 2018

Ari Fleischer, President George W. Bush’s former press secretary, illustrated the double standard in a tweet that received high-fives from fellow Republicans.

“This denial is angry. This suggests she doesn’t have the temperment (sic) to be a Member of Congress. When someone is accused of something they didn’t do, they must not be angry. They must not be defiant. They must not question the motives of the accuser. They must be calm and serene,” Fleischer wrote.

Yet Republicans saw no problem with Kavanaugh, who could sit on the nation’s highest court for decades, defending his reputation through an angry, uncontrolled tirade. Indeed, South Carolina’s GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham also expressed his outrage at Democrats during the hearing.

Waters has long been a target of Republicans because she stands up to the GOP.

Supporters cheered the congresswoman for daring the president’s supporters to shoot her in an escalating dispute with Donald Trump.

“Shoot straight because there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she said boldly at a June immigration rally in Los Angeles.

