#4 Ohio State takes on #9 Penn State tonight at 7:30p/ET on ABC in Happy Valley. Penn State’s tradition of the “White Out” will be in full effect, so the Buckeyes must be focused in order to get the win. I am taking your game prediction at the poll below. Feel free to leave a comment on our Facebook page as well. If you are watching the game, tag me in your pics at Joy1071 on Instagram. Go Bucks!!

OSU Takes on Penn State Tonight in Happy Valley: Who Get’s the Win? [POLL] was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: