CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

OSU Takes on Penn State Tonight in Happy Valley: Who Get’s the Win? [POLL]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Image result for osu vs penn state

#4 Ohio State takes on #9 Penn State tonight at 7:30p/ET on ABC in Happy Valley. Penn State’s tradition of the “White Out” will be in full effect, so the Buckeyes must be focused in order to get the win. I am taking your game prediction at the poll below. Feel free to leave a comment on our Facebook page as well. If you are watching the game, tag me in your pics at Joy1071 on Instagram. Go Bucks!!

OSU Takes on Penn State Tonight in Happy Valley: Who Get’s the Win? [POLL] was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘NBA 2K’ Publisher Taken To Court By Tattoo…
 52 mins ago
10.01.18
Shirtless Serena Williams Shoots Video For Breast Cancer…
 58 mins ago
10.01.18
The Game’s Weed Business Profits Could Be Seized…
 3 hours ago
10.01.18
Kanye West on Kimmel
Kanye West Attempts To Explains His Misguided Tweet…
 3 hours ago
10.01.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close