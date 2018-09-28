Joe Budden & Cyn Santana To Return To ‘Love & Hip Hop: NY’

It’s been years since we’ve seen Joe Budden and Cyn Santana on reality tv, but their small screen hiatus is about to end. After having a son together last year, the couple is due to return to Love & Hip Hop: NY.

“The #LHHNY season 9 cast has been announced! And some of your FAVES are BACK!!,” producers said via Instagram. “Season 9 premieres MONDAY NOV 26 at 8/7c!”

HipHopDX reports that the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: NY will also stars Remy Ma and Papoose, Safaree Samuels, Kimbella and Juelz Santana, Maino, Yandy Smith, Rich Dollaz and Juju. Will you be tuning in?

Back in December, Cyn and Joe welcomed their adorable child Lexington Budden—maybe he’ll make a cameo!

