Bill Cosby Called ‘Serial Rapist’ As Walk Of Fame Star Is Vandalized, Again

Crews worked to restore Bill Cosby‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized this week, according to a new report. The individual or people responsible for defacing the star left two separate notes scrawled in all-caps in what appeared to be marker: “SERIAL RAPIST” and “#METOO.”

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with 'Serial Rapist' https://t.co/Dzk5rGUh1f pic.twitter.com/e3sDP560H0 — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) September 28, 2018

The vandalism followed Cosby’s prison sentence this week of at least three years and at most a decade behind bars for being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. While Cosby was sent to prison because of Andrea Constand‘s claims, hers was among at least 60 others from women making similar allegations against the disgraced comedian.

This week’s vandalism was the second instance of Cosby’s Walk of Fame star being defaced in nearly four years. The celebrity memorial was given similar treatment in December of 2014, when someone wrote “rapist” on it. At the time, Cosby was in the throes of dozens of women coming forward with reports that he secretly gave them powerful drugs so that he could take advantage of them sexually without any resistance.

“Hollywood Walk of Fame bosses at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have refused to remove the fallen funnyman’s star,” the World Entertainment News Network reported.

The news of his star being vandalized capped off a busy week for Cosby, who was forced to listen to multiple accusers confront him during a two-day sentencing hearing before Judge Steven O’Neill delivered his sentence. Since Cosby began serving time in state prison, he has reportedly been attacked by another inmate and sued by lawyers for outstanding legal fees.

While Cosby started off his new prison life in a local corrections facility in eastern Pennsylvania, he was expected to ultimately be transferred to a different prison on the western side of the state closer to Pittsburgh that caters to older inmates with health problems. Cosby is legally blind and reportedly has other health ailments.

Cosby’s spokesperson vowed the comedian would appeal and insisted that the prosecution put forth “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States” in a lengthy statement that sounded a lot like he was supporting rape culture.

