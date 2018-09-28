CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween Display Depicting Lynching

African Americans have brought attention to offensive costumes and displays that mock injustice.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Racist Halloween costumes and spectacles are sparking outrage this year. Police ordered the removal of a homeowner’s racially offensive display depicting a lynching in Lansing, Illinois.

RELATED: Halloween Costumes Give Folks Excuses To Mock Injustices Plaguing The U.S.

The upsetting display appeared to show a Black mannequin being hanged with ropes from a tree, an online photo showed.  A 15-year-old girl found the display hanging outside of a home decorated for Halloween on Wednesday (Sept. 26).

The experience was horrifying for the girl, her mother Toya Griffin said. “My daughter suddenly said, ‘Oh, my God,’ and tried to explain what she saw,” Griffin, 37, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Griffin alerted Lansing police about the offensive display but didn’t get the response that she thought would come from the department. The officer said he didn’t think the disturbing display was offensive and was only up for Halloween, she said.

A crowd of upset neighbors also gathered around the tree with the display before the home’s owner, who wasn’t identified by name, came outside.

“The owner came outside, and my sister asked her, ‘Do you see anything wrong with this?’” Griffin said. “She refused to take it down and said, ‘I have friends who are black.’”

An officer who later arrived at the scene defended the homeowner again, Griffin said. However, he agreed to remove the display, which he said had been vandalized.

Racist Halloween displays have prompted serious dialogues across social media in recent years. African-Americans users have repeatedly expressed their pain over these kinds of spectacles and reiterated that they are racist. Yet, those displays keep popping up every fall with excuses made to explain them away.

SEE ALSO:

Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage

Judge Brett Kavanaugh Plagiarizes Clarence Thomas In Denying Sex Assault

Protesters Demonstrate Against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh On Day Of Hearing With His Accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

15 photos Launch gallery

Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Continue reading Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Believe Survivors: Protest Photos At Kavanaugh Senate Hearing

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh may have tried to dodge several questions during his Senate hearing over Christine Blasey Ford's sexual abuse testimony, but he couldn't escape the dozens of protesters who gathered in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ahead of a planned confirmation vote. RELATED: What You Need To Know About Ford And Kavanaugh's Senate Testimonies The number of women who were demonstrating against Kavanaugh went to show that many of them were seeing themselves in Ford's shoes. They were mothers and daughters as well as sexual assault survivors and supporters. They carried signs in support of Ford, the college professor whose story has struck a chord with millions in the nation. They sent messages about believing survivors and stopping Kavanaugh. Ford, like Anita Hill, had supporters' attention as she readied herself for tough questions from both Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans, and senators. Many people had watched Hill's 1991 sexual harassment testimony about Clarence Thomas who was later confirmed to the Supreme Court. Americans have drawn comparisons between the two women and their hearings but also recognized the differences in their stories. Though America was watching Kavanaugh's supporters who also made their way to the hearing, activists for Ford were standing strong. Here are photos from their protest.

Here We Go Again: Homeowner Hangs Racist Halloween Display Depicting Lynching was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
32 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 12 hours ago
09.28.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 13 hours ago
09.28.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 17 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 19 hours ago
09.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close