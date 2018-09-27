CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters 

0 reads
Leave a comment
2010 Summer TCA Tour - Day 5

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Damon Wayans, Jr. is in a custody battle with his ex, Aja Metoyer. He doesn’t believe she’s taking their daughters’ education seriously, according to The Blast. 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The former couple, who’ve known each other since childhood, are parents to two girls ages 13 and 15. Metoyer also has a 4-year-old son with Dwyane Wade. 

SEE ALSO: Marlon Wayans Explains Why His Mom Is The Funniest In The Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wayans filed documents last week asking a judge in Los Angeles to adjust the custody orders in place with his ex. He says his girls are “suffering scholastically” because their Basketball Wives reality TV star mom’s “inability to prioritize their education.” The documents claim the couple’s daughters are “habitually absent” from school and that Metoyer puts her own needs before the children. 

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs [PHOTOS]

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

READ MORE STORIES ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Damon Wayans, Jr. Takes His ‘Basketball Wives’ Ex To Court, Seeks Full Custody Of Daughters  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
32 items
So Far, Twitter Has Already Deemed ‘Tha Carter…
 2 hours ago
09.28.18
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter…
 3 hours ago
09.28.18
Young M.A “Car Confessions,” Action Bronson “White Bronco”…
 7 hours ago
09.27.18
13 items
PlayStation Plays Nice, Will Allow Cross-Play Starting With…
 9 hours ago
09.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close