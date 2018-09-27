Sunken Place MAGA Hat Rocker Kanye West Says New Album Drops Saturday

Kanye West just couldn’t let Lil Wayne cook. The Sunken Place soldier took to social media to let the world know his new album, Yandhi, will be dropping this Saturday.

we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time — ye (@kanyewest) September 27, 2018

Yep, that’s the day after Tunechi drops his long delayed new album, Tha Carter V, which Yeezy acknowledged.

“we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night,” he tweeted. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely. The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

Also worth noting, Yeezy hit The Fader’s offices rocking a Colin Kaepernick sweater. That would have been all good, but he topped it off with a red Make America Great Again hat.

