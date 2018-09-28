CLOSE
Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen]

It's about damn time.

Lil Wayne’s much delayed, highly anticipated new album, Tha Carter V, actually dropped.

Tunechi’s new project is 23-tracks deeps and features a healthy amount of guests including the late XXXTentacion, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg, among others.

The album is available at the usual spots. Take a listen below.

Let us know if you think Weezy delivered in the comments.

Myth Buster: Lil Wayne Actually Releases ‘Tha Carter V’ [Listen] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

