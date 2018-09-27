CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The Back Is Finally Charged With Homicide

A surveillance video captured the vicious shooting.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Prosecutors charged a Nashville cop who was seen in a graphic video gunning down a fleeing Black man, two months after the fatal shooting.

See Also: Video Shows Cop Gunning Down Fleeing Man, But Police Downplay Possible Murder Charges

The district attorney’s office filed a criminal homicide charge against Officer Andrew Delke on Thursday for killing 25-year-old Daniel Hambrick—hitting him twice in the back and once in the back of the head, the Tennessean reported.

Delke surrendered to authorities but was released shortly on $25,000 bond. Meanwhile, the local police union has vowed to fight to the end in the officer’s defense.

On July 26, Delke approached the vehicle Hambrick was in, saying he believed it was the same car he said he saw earlier that day driving erratically, according to police investigators. Hambrick and two others fled from the officer.

Surveillance video, released by the prosecutor, showed 25-year-old Delke chasing Hambrick. The officer opens fire on Hambrick, who did not appear to turn toward Delke. After firing multiple times, the officer circled the dying man while continuing to point his weapon at him.

The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police argued that Delke was defending himself because he saw Hambrick holding a handgun during the chase. However, the video did not appear to show Hambrick carrying a weapon.

It’s rare for a Nashville police officer to face homicide charges in the line of duty. That hasn’t happened for decades, according to the newspaper.

In fact, Delke almost avoided the homicide charge when a magistrate judge told the district attorney earlier on Thursday that he presented insufficient evidence. But a general session judge reversed that ruling.

SEE ALSO:

It’s A Different World: Bill Cosby Reportedly ‘Under Siege’ In Prison

Activists Will Keep Botham Jean’s Name Alive On His Birthday

Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Court for sentencing in Rockville

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

21 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

Twitter Reacts To Bill Cosby Being Sentenced To State Prison

This afternoon, the man formerly known as America's dad,  Bill Cosby, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill sentenced the 81-year-old and said, "It is time for justice. Mr. Cosby, this has all circled back to you. The time has come." See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction There have been a variety of reactions on social media, some arguing he is being targeted because he is Black man, others saying the focus should be on the victims. However, Jemele Hill might have said it best when she wrote on Twitter, "Sure, I mourn the idea of Cosby — as in the TV show that made me want to attend a black college and heightened the importance of a black family. But my mom is a rape survivor and I survived a rape attempt as a preteen. I have negative fucks about what happens to Cosby." https://twitter.com/waff48/status/1044733932586045440 She continued, "There is great imbalance in our criminal justice system. We know this. But your position can’t be, because Cosby is black, he should get the right to rape without repercussions like a white dude. Trash position." Well said. See more reactions below:

Nashville Cop Who Shot Black Man In The Back Is Finally Charged With Homicide was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates Due To Injury
 11 hours ago
09.27.18
Bow Wow Apologizes For Acting Like A F**K…
 12 hours ago
09.27.18
Rihanna’s Home Burglarized For The 2nd Time This…
 12 hours ago
09.27.18
'Ride Along: Next Level Miami' Berlin Photo Call
Kevin Hart Dodges Questions About Bill Cosby
 13 hours ago
09.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close