Pusha T Announces ‘The Daytona Tour Part 2’ With Some Help From New York’s Best Kept Secret, Phony Ppl

A few months have passed since Pusha T released his critically acclaimed album DAYTONA.

Throughout the month of August, King Push was on the road for his Daytona Tour, which featured some help from other G.O.O.D. Music names Sheck Wes and Valee serving as the openers. Though some fans were disappointed that he didn’t get to hit every city on the first leg of his tour, Pusha T has just announced the answer to everyones prayers: The Daytona Tour Part 2.

The VA legend will be coming to a city near you this fall on the second installment of his tour. The rapper excitedly announced the dates on Instagram on Wednesday, also revealing that Phony Ppl will be supporting him as the tour openers for the rapper’s non-festival dates.

Pusha’s tour kicks off in Chicago on November 3rd before concluding in New York on November 25th. He’s also set to appear in the Windy City at the G.O.O.D. Music heavy Red Bull Music Festival along with a performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles.

Beside the excitement over the announcement of the tour itself, many die-hards were head-over-heels to find out that Phony Ppl would be joining Pusha T for the 13-city ride. The group posted the news to their Instagram page and generated some awesome reactions, mostly consisting of people being over-the-moon that a bigger artist like King Push is bringing along local legends with him across the country.

Phony Ppl has been a favorite among New Yorkers (and people with good taste all around the globe) for a long time now, even getting a lot of attention from Tyler, The Creator over the years.

Back in 2015, he tweeted the band directly thanking them for songs off of their project including, “Somehow,” “Someday,” “Lover,” and “Helga.” He also included them on a list of favorite songs with greats like Donald Glover and Alicia Keys.

@PhonyPpl THANK YOU FOR SOMEHOW AND SOMEDAY AND LOVER AND HELGA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

"@lovinjaybieber: @fucktyler fave song rn that ain't your own?" SOBER BY DONALD, KNOW MY NAME BY ALICIA, SOMEHOW BY PHONY PPL — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 17, 2015

The Odd Future frontman is such a big fan of the band, he even included them in the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles in 2016.

Phony Ppl’s recently announced upcoming project mō’zā-ik is available for pre-order now, and is set for official release on October 19.

You can catch the 5-man collective playing tracks old and new while opening up for Pusha T starting in November.

Check out some fan reactions to the news of Phony Ppl going on tour with Push on the next page.

Pusha T Announces ‘The Daytona Tour Part 2’ With Some Help From New York’s Best Kept Secret, Phony Ppl was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: