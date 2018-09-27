CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Gladys Knight, Mary Mary, Ledisi & Many More To Honor Aretha Franklin At American Music Awards

0 reads
Leave a comment
11th Annual Black Ball

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin passed away last month and it was recently announced she will be honored at the American Music Awards. According to USA Today, Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans will pay tribute to her. Musical director Rickey Minor will honor her with a special performance from her album “Amazing Grace.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The event is set to take place on October 9th and will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater. During her career, Franklin won several AMA’s. In 1976 and 1983 she had the opportunity to host the show. She also gave unforgettable performances on the award show.

RELATED: Who Gets Aretha Franklin’s Money? After Death, Singer Net Worth, Estate Now Up For Grabs

Frankin’s niece, Sabrina Owens is very excited about the singers selected to pay homage to her aunt. She said, “When I heard some of the initial ideas for the tribute, I knew without a doubt that this tribute will go down as one of the best in American music.” Ledisi also did a tribute to Franklin on Black Girls Rock and the Queen of Soul was a huge inspiration for her. We can’t wait to see this performance in October!

RELATED: The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

RELATED: Bishop At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Apologizes To Ariana Grande And The Hispanic Community

PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

29 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Continue reading PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

PHOTOS: Inside Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The Latest:

Gladys Knight, Mary Mary, Ledisi & Many More To Honor Aretha Franklin At American Music Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino Postpones Tour Dates Due To Injury
 3 hours ago
09.27.18
Bow Wow Apologizes For Acting Like A F**K…
 4 hours ago
09.27.18
Rihanna’s Home Burglarized For The 2nd Time This…
 4 hours ago
09.27.18
'Ride Along: Next Level Miami' Berlin Photo Call
Kevin Hart Dodges Questions About Bill Cosby
 4 hours ago
09.27.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close