1 reads Leave a comment
Young Thug wants you to have the finer things in life!!! So if Chanel is what you want then Young Thug and 101.1 The WIZ wants you to get it!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Young Thug is giving one lucky listener a ten-thousand dollar Chanel shopping spree! You and a friend will fly out to NYC to hit the Chanel store and drop 10K on whatever you want! Enter below for a chance to win Young Thug’s ten thousand dollar Chanel shopping spree! Brought to you by 300 Entertainment and 101.1 The WIZ. Cincinnati’s number one for hip-hop and R&B!
The Latest:
- Chanel $10K Shopping Spree
- ‘The Game’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI, Let 2-Year-Old Drive?
- Louis Vuitton Is The World’s Most Valuable Clothing Brand
- Gary’s Tea: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Which Reality TV Show She Turned Down, Suge Knight Jr. Says Tupac Is Alive & More [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rock-T’s NFL Picks: Week 5 [VIDEO]
- Suspected Black Drug Dealers Sue Police For Racially ‘Selective Enforcement’ In Sting Operation
- Dunkin’ Donuts & Harpoon Release Coffee-Flavored Beer
- Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI & Letting His 2-year-Old Son Drive
- Sisters That Cardi B Allegedly Sicced Her Goons On Banned From Strip Club
- Suge Knight Sentenced To 28 Years In The Bing
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours