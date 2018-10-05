Chanel $10K Shopping Spree

Young Thug wants you to have the finer things in life!!! So if Chanel is what you want then Young Thug and 101.1 The WIZ wants you to get it!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Young Thug is giving one lucky listener a ten-thousand dollar Chanel shopping spree! You and a friend will fly out to NYC to hit the Chanel store and drop 10K on whatever you want! Enter below for a chance to win Young Thug’s ten thousand dollar Chanel shopping spree! Brought to you by 300 Entertainment and 101.1 The WIZ. Cincinnati’s number one for hip-hop and R&B!

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: