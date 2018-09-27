Rihanna’s Home Burglarized For The 2nd Time This Year!

This is messed up. . .two times this year tho? Now of course people are speculating an “inside job” but with little detail on this current situation. . .I did hear that they are looking into 3 possible male suspects.

Rihanna‘s Hollywood Hills mansion was broken into on Tuesday, which marks the second such incident this year.

A call about the incident was made at 10:30 p.m. that night. Officers arrived at the home and opened a burglary investigation, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News on Wednesday. No information on whether anything was stolen or how many suspects were involved was released and no arrests were made.

Rihanna was not home at the time of the incident, TMZ reported, adding that police responded to the home after an alarm went off around 10:30 p.m. Continue reading more [HERE].

