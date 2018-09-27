Via Hiphopwired:

This year has been wild for Bow Wow. The man hasn’t released much music and although he’s teased several projects on the way, they appear to have been delayed indefinitely. In early 2018, the entertainer began to worry his fans, tweeting out suicidal messages in sporadic fashion, leading many to believe he was on a downward spiral.

. . .

Shad Moss let off a tweet today to get some weight off his shoulders, apologizing for “acting like a fuck boy” and assuring people he’s now on the right track. His actions will allow people to judge if he’s truly being sincere or not but we’re seriously hoping for the best for him.

He wrote:

“Want to apologize to my fans and the public and my SSD family lately i been tripping and acting like a fuck boy. My mind is clear Im back on track thanks to GOD! see you on the road. Forgive me for my immature ways. Lets handle business. Thanks.”

Continue [HERE].

The Latest:

Bow Wow Apologizes For Acting Like A F**K Boy! was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: