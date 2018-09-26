Lil Yachty To Star In ‘How High’ Sequel

In 2001, fans were excited to watch the movie ‘How High’ starring Method Man and Redman. The movie was based upon two best friends that did well on their SAT’s with the help from their dead friend. Method Man and Redman got scholarships to Harvard and while there not only got educated, had sex with a lot of woman, but also got super high.

According to Pitchfork, MTV and Universal 1440 Entertainment are now working on a sequel “How High 2” to premiere on MTV. The film is projected to come out in 2019 and Lil Yachty will star in it. On Twitter in a video the rapper was excited to announce the news and said, “I’m so hype to announce i’m starring in my first film #HowHigh2. Lets Get It @MTV @Universalent. Stay tuned for more details on @howhighmovie. COMING 2019.”

This isn’t the rappers first film he’s worked on, he recently voiced for the Green Lantern in DC Comics film, ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.’ Lil Yachty also was in ‘Teenage Emotions,’ which was released last year. We look forward to see how Lil Yachty plays his role in ‘How High 2.’

