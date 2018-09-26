It looks like Jahlionsound is ready for war with Black Tony. He recently saw Black Tony while he was out and Black Tony approached him with some ladies. The women spoke Spanish and Black Tony mentioned since Jahliosound is Mexican they speak the same language.

Jahlionsound had to correct Black Tony because he’s from the Caribbean. The ladies told Jahlionsound he had to pay them because they were “workers.” Jahlionsound drove off and the next thing he knew a pimp was knocking at his door claiming Black Tony said he would pay him.

Black Tony said he met the ladies while out and when they asked if he wanted to party he said yes. To party though he has to give them some money. Jahlionsound said he’s not giving up $300 for anyone and is over Black Tony.

Why Black Tony Had A Pimp Knock At JAHLIONSOUND Door [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

