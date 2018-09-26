BlackTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Bungee Jumping Over The Grand Canyon

We learned a great lesson about fear yesterday when Will Smith bungee jumped over the Grand Canyon. Fear is only mental.

Smith spent his 50th birthday with millions of people watching him accomplish the incredible feat.

Will Smith bungee jumped out of a helicopter live on YouTube today and for some reason Carlton was there. pic.twitter.com/DVqwbCUQUh — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 25, 2018

After the jump, with adrenaline spiking through body, Will gave us some words to live by. “Life is hard. You might get hurt. Your heart might get broken. You might lose your job. But, you still gotta commit.”

Will Smith just bungee jumped out of a helicopter for his 50th birthday. These thoughts he shared shortly after are just BAM. 🔥🔥🔥 words to live by. #WillSmith #WillSmithTheJump pic.twitter.com/bfKrV6dO7S — phillipworden (@phillipwithstyl) September 25, 2018

The family was all there:

Will Smith Celebrated His 50th Birthday by Bungee Jumping From a Helicopter #WillSmithTheJump https://t.co/29iFRDIvmD pic.twitter.com/8cMbC9MDQ5 — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 26, 2018

#BlackTwitter had a lot to say about Will’s epic jump and dubbed his birthday a national holiday.

Watching the Will Smith bungee jump like pic.twitter.com/tt1pNubbg7 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 25, 2018

Watching Will Smith do this jump was so inspirational but it also had us like….. #WillSmithTheJump pic.twitter.com/YxrpXw3UH7 — xoNecole (@xonecole) September 25, 2018

I ain’t gonna lie when #WillSmithTheJump jumped out of the plane yesterday I was scared he was gonna end up like Trevor and that bungee jumping accident #FreshPrince — koolaidk3lz (@_takecare07) September 26, 2018

Doesn't it seem Better to believe that "face your fear" means simply to "identify and name" the thing you feel most scared TO face in the middle of the night – when #Terror abounds – like what happened to Job?#WillSmithTheJump — Rhys Tresi Myrrh (@PrairieDawn4) September 26, 2018

Love that Will Smith’s Dr is a black woman! #WillSmithTheJump pic.twitter.com/kwmd6stb4T — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) September 25, 2018

This #WillSmithTheJump is a MAJOR MAJOR tipping point moment for social media. This proves networks aren’t needed anymore — Livin My ?uest life (@questlove) September 25, 2018

Since Will Smith joined Instagram, his creative approach has significantly influenced the culture. His innovative videos, inspiring messages and Hollywood connections make his Instagram the best destination on social media.

