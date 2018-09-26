We learned a great lesson about fear yesterday when Will Smith bungee jumped over the Grand Canyon. Fear is only mental.
Smith spent his 50th birthday with millions of people watching him accomplish the incredible feat.
After the jump, with adrenaline spiking through body, Will gave us some words to live by. “Life is hard. You might get hurt. Your heart might get broken. You might lose your job. But, you still gotta commit.”
The family was all there:
#BlackTwitter had a lot to say about Will’s epic jump and dubbed his birthday a national holiday.
Since Will Smith joined Instagram, his creative approach has significantly influenced the culture. His innovative videos, inspiring messages and Hollywood connections make his Instagram the best destination on social media.
RELATED STORIES:
Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy ‘Kiss’ For His 50th Birthday On Social Media
Will Smith Had Jada Looking Crazy On The ‘Gram, So She Responded With This’
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada's Love Stands The Test Of Time
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada's Love Stands The Test Of Time
1. Los Angeles Premiere of The Matrix ReloadedSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. 2nd Annual BET AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. World Premiere of 'Reign Over Me' NYCSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. 12Museum of Moving Image Salute to Will SmithSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. 46664 Concert - LondonSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. 79th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los AngelesSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Will Smith The Oscars 2004Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Academy Awards - Oscars - Kodak TheatreSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. The Karate Kid UK Gala Premiere - LondonSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 15 of 15
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Bungee Jumping Over The Grand Canyon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com