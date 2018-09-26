CLOSE
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Bungee Jumping Over The Grand Canyon

CAPTION CORRECTION!!! 2018 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony

Source: Mikhail Tereshchenko / Getty

We learned a great lesson about fear yesterday when Will Smith bungee jumped over the Grand Canyon. Fear is only mental.

Smith spent his 50th birthday with millions of people watching him accomplish the incredible feat.

After the jump, with adrenaline spiking through body, Will gave us some words to live by. “Life is hard. You might get hurt. Your heart might get broken. You might lose your job. But, you still gotta commit.”

The family was all there:

#BlackTwitter had a lot to say about Will’s epic jump and dubbed his birthday a national holiday.

Since Will Smith joined Instagram, his creative approach has significantly influenced the culture. His innovative videos, inspiring messages and Hollywood connections make his Instagram the best destination on social media.

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Will Smith Bungee Jumping Over The Grand Canyon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

