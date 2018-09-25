IT’S FINALLY OVERThe feud between Kanye West and Nick Cannon is finally over. The two had been going back and forth for about a week after a comment Nick Cannon made in his VladTV interview about Kanye West wife, Kim Kardashian. Kanye felt disrespected by some of the things that Nick Cannon mentioned in his interview. The two of them exchanged numbers through DM’s before hopping on a lengthy phone conversation and hashing out their differences. They both came to a mutual understanding and agreed to be a little bit more considerate towards each other in the future. The two are moving past this situation and moving forward with their friendship.

While they’ve settled their differences, it looks like we might see Kanye West make his return to the “Wild N Out” set in the near future. Sources said the two of them discussed Kanye making an appearance on the show. While nothing has been confirmed just yet, Kanye reportedly said that he’d try and make it happen in the near future.

While things are good between Nick and Kanye, it’s yet to be revealed in Drake or Tyson Beckford had any contact with Kanye West after his four-post Instagram rant last week.

Kanye’s rant came after he announced his forthcoming album, “Yandhi” which is set to drop this weekend. Kanye’s known to stir controversy right before releasing an album (i.e. Ye) so his Instagram tirade towards Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford doesn’t seem to be a mere coincidence.

NICK CANNON AND KANYE WEST SQUASH BEEF was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

