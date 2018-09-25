Lena Waithe & Halle Berry To Work On ‘Boomerang’ Series For BET

Lena Waithe is a writer, actress and producer that already has an Emmy under her belt. Deadline reports that she will be teaming up with Oscar winner, Halle Berry on a ‘Boomerang’ series for BET. The 10 episodes will be produced by Paramount Television as well and is set to come out next year.

Berry said, “I’m thrilled to team up with Lena on this project as she is without a doubt a leading voice of her generation and a trail blazer in her own right. I’m truly excited to be a part of bringing this iconic and beloved film to the small screen.” It’s been 26 years since the film came out and it was all about Eddie Murphy being a player until he gets played by the new boss played by, Robin Givens.

While getting over his broken heart he falls in love with Halle Berry’s character and almost loses her because he’s not sure if he wants to settle down. About the show, Waithe said, “This is less of a reboot and more of a continuation of the original story. There’s no point in trying to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So we want to create something fresh that speaks to a new generation. We hope people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world we’ve created!” There is no word on who will be featured in the show as of yet, but we can’t wait to see how Waithe and Berry creates the television show.

