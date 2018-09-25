Today is Will Smith’s 50th birthday and while fans, friends and other fellow thespians send him special messages on social media, Garcelle Beauvais aka “Fancy” from ‘The Jamie Foxx Show‘ sent out a photo many are talking about. It seems she had a lot of time on her hands today not only to post a picture of her and Smith kissing in a past show, but then clapback at Twitter fans that told her she should take it down. Many believe this is inappropriate and are commenting with some hilarious gifs and memes.
Let’s start with what Beauvais tweeted out…
And so far it hasn’t been taken down. When one Twitter user told her to take it down before Jada Pinkett-Smith see’s it, she responded quickly with, “Bring it lol.”
The comments kept coming in and here are some of our favorites including one that said Jada is from Baltimore so Beauvais should watch out!
After so many people tweeted at her about the photo, Beauvais said, “Why is everyone so sensitive today? Lighten up it’s a Tuesday.”
We’re just here for the comments as they keep rolling in!
Since the post was created, Beauvais has taken it down and tweeted out an apology to all of her followers.
Happy 50th birthday Will Smith!
Whew Chile! Twitter Reacts To Garcelle Beauvais 50th Birthday Message To Will Smith was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com