Will Kanye West Make An Appearance On Wild ‘n Out With Nick Cannon?

Last week Kanye West went on a rant in Chicago talking about Nick Cannon, Tyson Beckford and Drake. He didn’t like the fact that each of them have had something to say about his wife, Kim Kardashian. During an interview, Cannon spoke about Kim’s plastic surgery and mentioned when they were together he told her she didn’t need it.

After Kanye’s rant, Nick responded to the claims and spoke about that he’s never said anything negative about Kim and just answered the question. The two supposedly squashed the beef and Kanye may even make an appearance on Wild ‘n Out. Headkrack mentioned that with this show people go back and forth making fun of each other and it might not be a good look for Kanye to go on the show.

People will go in on Kanye about Kim just like they do with Nick and Mariah Carey. Childish Gambino is also making headlines after he injured himself at his concert. He’s such an energetic performer and we wish him a speedy recovery. Headkrack also spoke about Lil Gnar, who had someone shoot him in the chest while he had on a bullet proof vest.

