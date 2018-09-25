Diddy Unveils His ‘Black 100’ List & Fans Are Just A Tad Bit Confused

Diddy is the epitome of #BlackExcellence, so it makes perfect sense that he would launch a “Black 100” list to celebrate melanin folks who are moving the needle forward. But is everyone on his list deserving?

Of course huge names like Jay Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Lupita Nyong’o made the cut, in addition to newer culture creators like Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish. But folks were confused when they saw a certain Kardashian’s name. See his tweets below:

JAY Z, Beyonce, Issa Rae, Rihanna, Susan Moore, Carl Lamarre, Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Coogler, Taraji P. Henson, Donald Glover, Melody Chiu, Shelly Fariello, Teyana Taylor, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Skepta, Tiffany Haddish, Edward Barsamian, Oprah, Stormzy, Virgil Abloh, — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Fela Kuti, Michelle Obama, Migos, Jon Platt, Cassie, Dev Hynes, Andre Leon Talley, J Prince, Cardi B, Mav Carter, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, Serena Williams, Elon Musk, Yo Gotti, Rich Dennis, Amanda Seales, Kelly Rowland, Ted Sarandos, Gucci Mane, Tracee Ellis Ross, H.E.R., — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Adwoa Aboah, Lupita Nyong'o, Lebron James, Zendaya, French Montana, Kerry James Marshall, Gabrielle Union, D Wade, Maluma, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Emory Jones, Quincy Brown Combs, Misty Copeland, N'golo Kanté, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Drake, Damson Idris, Ali Wong, — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Pat McGrath, Machine Gun Kelly, Charles Blow, Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle, Zoe Kravitz, Travis Scott, Naomi Campbell, Snoop Dogg, Karena Evans, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kendrick Lamar, Gina Rodriguez, 6lack, Karol G, Duckie Thot, Angela Rye, Lakeith Stanfield, — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kevin Hart, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Laurieann Gibson, Nicki Minaj, Steve Stoute, Solange, Prentice Penny, Erykah Badu, ASAP Rocky, Post Malone, Khloe Kardashian, Doc C, Kristen Crawley, Big Freedia, Mark Wahlberg, Janelle Monáe, — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Nas, Anthony Anderson, Faith Evans, Mary J Blige. It's on the way. Thanks for the inspiration. #Black100 — Diddy (@Diddy) September 22, 2018

Fans definitely thought the superstar tried it when he added celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Post Malone to the list, the general response being:

Khloe Kardashian ? Lol — SM (@SindiFleur) September 22, 2018

Regardless of who agrees, Diddy hit Instagram to say he has “something special” planned for all the culture creators listed. Hopefully, he lets us in on the big secret soon. We could also use a set of guidelines that detail what, in particular, makes one eligible for the Black 100 list because clearly, melanin is negotiable. Asking for a friend.

