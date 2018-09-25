LIL WAYNE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF CARTER 5

Finally. Lil Wayne has revealed the release date for his long-awaited album Tha Carter V. According to a countdown on his website, the album is slated to come out this Friday, September 28 (via Young Money/Republic/Universal). It features the same cover artworkthat was revealed back in 2014.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Wayne addressed his fans directly. “I heard there was a misunderstanding about the release date of the C 5. I heard yall got mixed up and thought it was gonna get release like last week or something. Well, I would like for you to know that since y’all stuck with me and hung in there anyway for like the past four or five years through all of this but uh on my birthday, I actually have something special. I will be releasing Tha Carter V on my birthday.” (Lil Wayne’s birthday is September 27.)

