Computer system issues are affecting services today at Ohio BMV’s. The organization said on Twitter, “The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal.”

They made this post that read, “The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Customers are advised to call ahead before visiting your local agency.”

A spokesperson said the issues are stemming from a recent system upgrade. Most issues have been with printing.

Click here to get the number to your local BMV so that you can call before you go.

Computer Issues Affect Ohio BMV! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: