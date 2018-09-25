CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Computer Issues Affect Ohio BMV!

1 reads
Leave a comment
(KL) Many counters have been closed at the Department of Motor Vehicles because of the budget crunch. El Paso county has been hit hard by the TABOR tax and the economy. The story is about the crippling financial problems that have disrupted city and count

Source: Helen H. Richardson / Getty

Computer system issues are affecting services today at Ohio BMV’s. The organization said on Twitter, “The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal.”

 

They made this post that read, “The BMV is experiencing some system issues that could impact transactions, causing them to run slower than normal. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Customers are advised to call ahead before visiting your local agency.”

A spokesperson said the issues are stemming from a recent system upgrade. Most issues have been with printing.

Click here to get the number to your local BMV so that you can call before you go.

Computer Issues Affect Ohio BMV! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NMAAHC Addresses Timothy Anne Burnside’s Hip-Hop Exhibit Appointment…
 16 hours ago
09.25.18
Kid Ink “Big Deal,” Lil Keed ft. Young…
 18 hours ago
09.25.18
LIL WAYNE ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF CARTER 5
 20 hours ago
09.25.18
Watch Will Smith’s Epic Bungee Jump For His…
 20 hours ago
09.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close