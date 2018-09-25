Kings Island Parts Ways With A Big Attraction

via. WKRC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Kings Island has confirmed the rumor that a roller coaster will be the attraction that will be removed.

“Kings Island confirms that rumors surfacing over opening weekend of Halloween Haunt are true. Guests to the annual Halloween event on Friday evening were the first to see a new gravesite in the park’s annual ‘ride graveyard’ display, all set-up for a funeral service and containing a sign with the message:

The air is eerily calm as we make final preparations for the ill-fated demise of one of our own. R.I.P. 10/28/2018 #RestInPiecesKI #ItsBigItsGone #RIP2018KI

“The park confirms that the ride leaving is one of the park’s 16 roller coasters. Final rides will begin this weekend, with last days of operation occurring the final weekend of Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest, 10/26 – 10/28. Kings Island will reveal the coaster later this week.”

Social media users have speculated that the most likely choices are either “Firehawk” or “Vortex“, picking up on the possible hint from the sign that “the air is eerily calm.” The “Windseeker” is also seen as a possible target of that hint, but it isn’t a coaster.

Whatever happens, it seems most hope that Kings Island will be getting a new roller coaster in the coming seasons.

Kings Island recently announced the return of a “favorite attraction”, which ended up being the “Antique Cars” ride.

