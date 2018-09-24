Kevin Gates: Rehab Is For Quitters

After some time in prison, Kevin Gates is gearing up to release his project since being a free man, Luca Brasi 3.

In a recent interview, Gates speak on his is upcoming release “I know I’m supposed to be talking about Luca Brasi 3, but this has everything to do with Luca Brasi 3, what I’m about to say,” Kevin said, via XXL. “It’s so many people that come to me and tell me ‘Hey, your music has helped me.’ I’m not trying to be an advocate for people that battle with depression, but I know that I am.” Kevin later talked about rehab calling the institution just “for quitters.”

Music is very much therapeutic but on the rehab side it might be needed!

Thoughts?