CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade At Concert

1 reads
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

NBA Youngboy got into it with a fan at a recent concert. The fade was something serious. 

Reports TMZ:

Youngboy had just finished performing Friday night at The National in Richmond, Virginia when he jumped off the stage and beelined it toward a fan.

The fan apparently did something — we don’t know what — to enrage the rapper. After hopping off stage, Youngboy threw the first punch.

The rapper’s friend came in for an assist but that didn’t seem necessary, because the fan was getting pummeled.

The crowd seemed shocked but didn’t take sides. Security rushed in and broke it up.

Takes sides?

They didn’t want that smoke.

Photo; Getty

Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade At Concert was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper NBA Youngboy Blesses Fan With The Fade…
 3 hours ago
09.23.18
Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA Teams Up With White Castle…
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Rihanna Named An Ambassador Of Barbados
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly…
 1 day ago
09.22.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close