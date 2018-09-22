Kanye West Books Full Page Ads In Multiple Newspapers For YEEZY Release

Kanye West is stepping up his product launches. He has purchased several print advertisements with some of the most high-profile daily periodicals in America.

‘Ye’s recent return to Instagram has been filled with rants, product teasers, album confirmations and more. Yesterday (September 21) the Chicago native posted several newspaper wraps that ran today throughout the country. Included in the roll out were The New York Post, The Detroit News, The Houston Chronicle, The Miami Herald, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to High Snobiety the creative used, which is “We Love” printed in several different languages, points to the release of YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “Triple White.” The sneaker is seemingly the most anticipated shoe drop from the Louis Vuitton Don’s apparel brand and will be the first YEEZY shoe that will not be limited in production.

Since the original launch of the YEEZY 750 in 2015 the signature shoe has become one of the most sought after kicks due its’ game changing design and availability. Although instantly selling out of inventory would add even more hype to the shoe it was not to Kanye’s liking. Since then West has said his goal was to produce enough pairs to satisfy consumer demand; thus becoming the iPhone of footwear. At the time of this article there are still select sizes available of the YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” at adidas.

Naturally the newspaper covers have become somewhat of a collector’s items with fans posting their copies on social media.

2018 will mark one of Kanye’s most productive years as a musician and businessman. In July he oversaw releases from Pusha T, Nas, Kid Cudi and Teyana Taylor. Additionally he just unveiled his first basketball sneaker which is rumored to debut this upcoming NBA season. Let’s hope he does some real homework on Gandhi’s racist ways as he works on his next album Yandhi though.

