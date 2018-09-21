Michael Bae Jordon Is Bringing His Own Brand Of Sexy To Coach As An Ambassador

Coach has tapped everyone’s favorite heartthrob to front their menswear line. The brand recently announced that Michael B. Jordan will be the global face of Coach’s menswear to the delight of bonnet wearing sisters nationwide.

While he looked supremely sexy in a plush signature logo hoodie in the photos accompanying the news Jordan’s role with the historic company will include doing much more than looking like a snack in their apparel and accessories. He will also be participating in the their efforts to exercise corporate social responsibility by working closely with The Coach Foundation.

Celebrity endorsements once revolved exclusively around the launches of the latest designer “it bag” or fragrance but now that the line between advertisement and activism is more blurred than ever brands are choosing to incorporate mindful action into the relationships they’re building. Famous faces are also determined to have a voice in what they’re shilling to the public.

Like other celebrity retail brand ambassadors including Victor Cruz, and A.S.A.P. Rocky he will be collaborating with the label’s creative director, Stuart Veers on special design projects that reflect his personal tastes.

Jordan joins latina actress Selena Gomez as another face of color associated with a company considered to reflect traditional American aesthetics. Their appointments prove that while certain segments of the industry are holding on to the status quo some retailers are determined to take steps towards giving the millennial generation the representation it wants.

If Gomez’s relationship with Coach is any indication Jordan might be dropping a capsule collection that will have the hype beasts rushing to return their Supreme tees.

“Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy,” said Veers in a press release. Veers also said that Jordan, “always looks great in Coach.”

We’ve already seen the posters for Creed II and we can’t say we disagree.

