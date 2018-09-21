Beyonce’s Ex-Drummer Files Restraining Order Against The Singer Over “Extreme Witchcraft” 

Beyonce’s former drummer Kimberly Thompson has reportedly filed a civil harassment restraining order against the singer, according to Pitchfork.
Thompson claims Beyonce is a practicing member of “extreme witchcraft” and used “magic spells of sexual molestation” to harass her. While documents don’t document what type of sexual molestation, Thompson believes Beyonce killed her kitten.
Documents reviewed by Pitchfork show that the temporary restraining order request was denied by a court in Los Angeles on September 19, but there is a restraining order hearing scheduled for October 11.
Thompson confirmed the accuracy of the documents originally posted by The Blast in an email to Pitchfork where she wrote, “All accusations…I survived are real.”
Beyonce’s rep have yet to comment.
