J.R. Smith To Release Children’s Book With His Brother

J.R. Smith might be an NBA player, but he’s adding author to his resume. CBS Sports reports that during the offseason some players go to the gym, travel, relax and work on business ventures. J.R. has decided to use his writing talent and publish a book with his brother, Chris Smith.

Chris played in the NBA for a little while and the two released the children’s book, HoopSmiths. This children’s book is based upon them growing up together and falling in love with the game of basketball. The book has a wholesome message and speaks on teamwork.

JR Smith and his brother, Chris, released a children’s book on Tuesday about growing up together and helping each other succeed in basketball. A portion of the book's proceeds will go to the JR Smith Youth Foundation. pic.twitter.com/CtRH9lW4Pi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 18, 2018

Some of the book’s proceeds will go towards Smith’s charity, the JR Smith Youth Foundation. The website mentioned that it’s, “dedicated to assisting underserved children in their health, personal development, education and enjoyment of life.” The cover is a cartoon character of J.R. and his brother playing basketball as kids.

Even though the book talks about teamwork people on Twitter have been joking about how J.R. played during the NBA Finals. He became a meme after not realizing his team were down, which caused them to lose that game. Despite it all congratulations fellas on the book!

