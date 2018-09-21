2 reads Leave a comment
Did you know that Soul 101.5 is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get your favorite R&B from Soul on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple just say “Alexa Play soul1015″ Yea it’s that easy and now you got Soul on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!
Listen To Soul On Your Amazon Echo was originally published on 1015soul.com
