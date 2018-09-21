Ohio Club Loses Liquor license after Drugs, Lap Dances Purchased with Food Stamps

Ok, so this is Wild!! A bar in Dayton lost its liquor license. The Ohio Liquor Control Commission revoked the liquor permit of Sharkey’s bar. Officials say during the investigation at Sharkey’s, agents were able to purchase drugs and lap dances using food stamp benefits.

They completed a five-month investigation in which agents exchanged $2,404.87 in food stamps to purchase heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine, methamphetamines and lap dances. Criminal charges were filed against employees and patrons for drug trafficking, food stamp trafficking, aggravated shipment and distribution of heroin, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and illegal sexual activity.

