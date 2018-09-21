CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Cardi B Posts One-Year Anniversary Pic Of Bedroom Wedding With Offset

Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One

Cardi B celebrated Throwback Thursday with a picture of her and husband, Offset getting married. The two secretly wed on September 20, 2017. TMZ reports that Cardi and Offset tied the knot a month before he asked her onstage at a show.

Cardi and Offset got married the same day that Offset asked her to marry him, which was September 20th 2017.

Cardi B Posts One-Year Anniversary Pic Of Bedroom Wedding With Offset was originally published on hot1079philly.com

