Cardi B celebrated Throwback Thursday with a picture of her and husband, Offset getting married. The two secretly wed on September 20, 2017. TMZ reports that Cardi and Offset tied the knot a month before he asked her onstage at a show.

Cardi and Offset got married the same day that Offset asked her to marry him, which was September 20th 2017.

Cardi B Posts One-Year Anniversary Pic Of Bedroom Wedding With Offset was originally published on hot1079philly.com

