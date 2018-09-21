CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Club With Two Women After ‘Cheating’ On Khloe

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Tristan Thompson has been keeping his nose clean ever since having a child with Khloe Kardashian and his big cheating scandal, but he’s back in the club and people are talking.

The Cavaliers center was seen in a Hollywood club with some friends and was caught on camera as they were leaving the club with two women in tow.

A member of his entourage old the ladies to “wait here” as Thompson got into his SUV and the others got in a SUV that was down the road.

Nothing says that Tristan was up to no good, but if you’re Khloe and moving back to Cleveland with Tristan for the NBA season an eyebrow could be raised.

See video here.

Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Club With Two Women After ‘Cheating’ On Khloe was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Browns, Baker Mayfield, Beat Jets and Looked Good…
 4 hours ago
09.21.18
Kanye West’s Criticism Of Twitter Could Lead CEO…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V” Didn’t Drop &…
 5 hours ago
09.21.18
Man Charged After Faking Down Syndrome And Making…
 6 hours ago
09.21.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close