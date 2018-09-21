Tristan Thompson has been keeping his nose clean ever since having a child with Khloe Kardashian and his big cheating scandal, but he’s back in the club and people are talking.

The Cavaliers center was seen in a Hollywood club with some friends and was caught on camera as they were leaving the club with two women in tow.

A member of his entourage old the ladies to “wait here” as Thompson got into his SUV and the others got in a SUV that was down the road.

Nothing says that Tristan was up to no good, but if you’re Khloe and moving back to Cleveland with Tristan for the NBA season an eyebrow could be raised.

See video here.

Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Club With Two Women After ‘Cheating’ On Khloe was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: