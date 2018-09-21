Kanye West’s Criticism Of Twitter Could Lead CEO To Change Follower Feature

Sometimes Kanye West goes on rants and sounds like a complete loon – other times he does it and he actually makes a little since. I think I’m riding with this last one, check it out!
Kanye West shares a text message conversation with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
Earlier today, Kanye West shared his thoughts on how society values follower counts and social media. “We should be able to participate in social media without having to show how many followers or likes we have,” he wrote on Twitter. “Just like how we can turn off the comments we should be able to turn off the display of followers. This has an intense negative impact on our self worth.” While Kanye’s known for spewing out whatever is on his mind through social media, it looks like his latest idea may lead to some change on the social media platform.
