It’s been a long time since us Cleveland sports fans have been able to cheer for our football team. Last night felt real good, and we can only look forward to what’s to come!

Via | ESPN

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield‘s first throw zipped on a quick line down the hashmark to Jarvis Landry for a 14-yard gain.

At that moment, the energy and feel of a stadium changed. A Cleveland Brownsteam and fan base used to seeing bad things happen suddenly noticed the first overall pick in the draft bringing energy to what had been a listless, ineffective offense.

When Mayfield walked on the field late in the first half, the Browns were down 14-0. By game’s end, Mayfield had erased the deficit and scored 21 points in just more than a half, giving the Browns a 21-17 win over the Jets and opening up Bud Light beer coolers all over Cleveland to celebrate the Browns’ first win in 635 days.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS!

Browns, Baker Mayfield, Beat Jets and Looked Good Doing It was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: