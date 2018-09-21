Man Charged After Faking Down Syndrome And Making Caregivers Bathe Him To Get Aroused

A man in Arizona was recently charged on multiple counts of sex abuse as well as running a fraudulent scheme. According to USA Today, 31-year-old Paul Menchaca faked having Down syndrome so that he could hire female caregivers to not only bathe him, but change his diapers as well. Three women have come forward so far and police suspect there are more victims. He would become aroused when they bathed him and they had to change his diaper.

Menchaca allegedly would hire women through an online service and pose as his mother. He also used a fake name to speak with caregivers via text. They were also paid to pick him up from different places and bring him home.

One caregiver he made clean his genitals several different times because he believed they weren’t clean enough. He acted “child-like,” one of the victims said, but she thought it was because of his disability. Suspicion grew after his parents told caregivers he didn’t have Down syndrome and could take care of himself. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for the 17th.

