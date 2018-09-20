CLOSE
Suge Knight Takes Plea Deal, Gets 28 Year Sentence

Suge Knight ain't getting out until he's in his 80's.

Marion 'Suge' Knight Pretrial Hearing

So much for going to trial. Suge Knight took a plea deal today (Sept. 20) in his murder case and will now be serving a 28-year jail sentence. 

TMZ reports that the former Death Row exec pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

However, Knight will get credit for time served, knocking down his sentence to about 25 years. By the time he gets out, he will also get an additional 3 years of parole.

Suge Knight is 53 years old, putting him at a cool 88 if he sees his sentence through.

Knight was facing life in prison for the murder of Terry Carter who he ran over in a hit and run in 2015 while fleeing the Tam’s Burgers parking lot in Compton.

