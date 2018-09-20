Did you know that RNB 100.3 is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get your favorite R&B & throwbacks from 100.3 on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple just say “Alexa Play oldschool1003” Yea it’s that easy and now you got 100.3 on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!

The Latest:

Famous Ohioans 23 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. George Clooney 1 of 23 2. Eddie Levert 2 of 23 3. Anita Baker 3 of 23 4. Gerald Levert 4 of 23 5. John Legend 5 of 23 6. Katie Holmes 6 of 23 7. Halle Berry 7 of 23 8. Terrence Howard 8 of 23 9. Katt Williams 9 of 23 10. Dave Chappelle 10 of 23 11. Kid Cudi 11 of 23 12. Steven Spielberg 12 of 23 13. Drew Carey 13 of 23 14. Nancy Wilson 14 of 23 15. Sarah Jessica Parker 15 of 23 16. Arsenio Hall 16 of 23 17. Neil Armstrong 17 of 23 18. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow 18 of 23 19. Phillip Michael Thomas 19 of 23 20. Thomas Edison 20 of 23 21. Kym Whitley 21 of 23 22. Bootsy Collins 22 of 23 23. Steve Harvey 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo was originally published on rnbcincy.com