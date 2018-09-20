3 reads Leave a comment
Did you know that RNB 100.3 is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get your favorite R&B & throwbacks from 100.3 on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple just say “Alexa Play oldschool1003” Yea it’s that easy and now you got 100.3 on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo was originally published on rnbcincy.com
