CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber Guyger Isn’t Fired And Makes Even Less Sense

An attorney says Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, "Doesn't make any sense legally."

0 reads
Leave a comment

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall is being slammed by activist for not firing officer Amber Guyger, who killed Botham Shem Jean in his own home on September 6. Yesterday only made matters worse when she claimed she was legally “prohibited” from firing Guyger when several reports claimed that was not true. Now, Hall released a statement, which only digs herself further into a hole.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

In a statement to ABC 8 in Dallas, Hall claimed she doesn’t “want to interfere with the on-going criminal investigation into [Guyger’s] actions.” She explained, “As an employer, DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation. That is not a risk I am willing to take,” she continued. “We cannot let the criminal case be determined on a ’technicality’ rather than the facts. An exhaustive and thorough criminal investigation is essential, and as soon as we are assured that conducting an administrative investigation will not impede on the criminal investigation, we will proceed.”

However,  attorney Peter Schulte slammed Hall’s statement to ABC 8, saying, “When I read Chief Hall’s statement today, it just doesn’t make much sense to me. I don’t know if it’s ignorance or being naive, but it doesn’t make any sense legally.”

ABC 8 explained, Statements given to internal affairs cannot be used in the criminal investigation. Officers are given what’s called a Garrity warning. That means anything they say is only used for the purpose of disciplining an officer or firing them.The Texas Rangers are conducting a separate investigation from the Dallas Police Department and have already taken Guyger’s statement. DPD can fire Guyger for being arrested and charged with manslaughter even without Guyger giving a statement to the department.”

Chief Hall might be out of a job sooner than later. Clearly, she dropped the ball and needs to be held accountable.

Along with Guyger not being fired, it took 72 hours for her to be charged and her apartment was never searched, even after 5 search warrants.

We truly hope the family of Botham Jean gets justice.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Former President Obama Accepts The Paul H. Douglas Award For Ethics In Government At The University Of Illinois

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Continue reading 13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

13 Times Obama Sent Shots At Trump In Illinois Speech

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Dallas Police Chief Is Still Defending Why Amber Guyger Isn’t Fired And Makes Even Less Sense was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West Takes Over Instagram with a Rant…
 7 hours ago
09.20.18
Murder Trial For Suge Knight Finally Moves Forward
 11 hours ago
09.20.18
18 items
South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye…
 12 hours ago
09.20.18
Kanye West IG Checks Nick Cannon, Drake and…
 13 hours ago
09.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close