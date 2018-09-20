Khloe Kardashian is heading back to “The Land” just in time for the NBA season.

Since news about her man Tristan Thompson’s cheating broke, and the two spending time rebuilding their relationship, Khloe and True will join dad as he begins his NBA season.

According to an insider, Khloe’s plan was always to return to Cleveland. Another insider says, “It’s their home. But True will still spend plenty of time with her cousins and family in L.A. They’ll travel back and forth.”

Khloe Kardashian Is Moving Back to Cleveland was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: