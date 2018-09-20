Amber Rose is pretty fed up with people taking her swag, and she has singled out her ex Kanye and his latest song “I Love It” in her latest rant about her swagger jackers.

“Two men made a song that said ‘you’re such a f-ing hoe and I love it’ but if I refer to myself as a hoe, take back any derogatory label and turn it into a positive or be confident in my sexuality in anyway m-fers need 30 showers,” Rose said about the song.

She continued her rant saying, “I’m literally the evilest person on Earth yet everyone wants to take my f-ing swag but look down on me? Sh-ts annoying af But I’ll continue to be a trendsetter and help women.”

Kanye and Amber dated for two years and their relationship seems to still be on the rocks.

Amber Rose Throws Shade At Kanye West Over Lil Pump Song ‘I Love It’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: