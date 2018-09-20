I don’t know, Drake is kinda giving off creep vibes lately. First, he was cozied up in a photo with 18 year old model, and daughter of legendary producer, Jimmy Jam of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis fame. Now the 31 year old is texting 14 year old Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie spilled the beans recently on the red carpet that Drake gives her advice about boys. In another interview she said that he helps her with everything like life lessons.

Social media was creeped out as well and started posting memes questioning the relationship.

Is Drake a Creep for Texting 14 Year Old Millie Bobby Brown Dating Advice? was originally published on hot1079philly.com

