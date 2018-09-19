CARMELO ANTHONY AND LALA RECONCILE AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY CHEATED

IT SEEMS LIKE THE PAIR IS BACK TOGETHER AGAIN!

Many are wondering if La La and Carmelo Anthony have secretly reconciled after they were spotted at two different events this week.

La La showed her support for her husband at the NBA star’s “Melo Made” exhibit, a garment collaboration with Jordan and rag & bone during New York Fashion Week.

While we know appearances aren’t everything, their body language seems to suggest a familiar closeness. Several of Carmelo’s friends including his Houston Rocket teammate James Harden, also made an appearance.

On last Wednesday the couple sported matching black outfits at Swiss Beatz’s 40th birthday party, thrown by his wife, singer Alicia Keys. The glamorous event took place on an exclusive yacht which sailed around New York harbor. Lala, a fixture in the New York scene, didn’t just spend her fashion week with ‘Melo–she attended a few events solo dolo, including Rihanna’s Diamond Ball. For the ocassion she invited Genesis Collado-Feliz, the sister of slain Bronx teen, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

The couple wed in 2010 after a long courtship. But In 2017, they separated in the midst of cheating rumors. However ever since their separation was made public, La La always made it clear their main objective would be co-parenting their 11-year-old son, Kiyan. And as LaLa continued to post fire pics to the ‘gram after they parted, Carmelo never shied away from sliding into her comment section with adoration.

It looks like the Anthony’s may be on the road to reconciliation but are taking things very slow. The fall will bring more opportunities to step in front of the cameras as award season begins, so maybe fashion week won’t be the last time we get a glance at the couple.

