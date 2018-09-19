Drake Sues Woman Who Allegedly Made Rape & Pregnancy Claims

Drake has been linked with baddie after baddie, one of the so-called perks of his fame but it hasn’t always worked out well with those among the throng chasing clout and cash. The Canadian superstar is now embroiled in a legal battle with a woman who allegedly accused the rapper of rape and getting her pregnant, with Drizzy launching a lawsuit claiming she tried to extort him for millions.

TMZ reports:

Drake claims in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he met Layla Lace last year during his Boy Meets World Tour in Manchester, England. He says after one of his concerts in February 2017, they hooked up at his hotel where he says they had consensual sex and “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex…”

In the lawsuit, filed by celeb lawyer Larry Stein, Drake says Layla went ballistic when he sent her home rather than taking her on tour with him.

The lawsuit contains a number of text messages Layla sent Drake in the following weeks, saying how much she missed him and so on. Drake says she created a “fantasy relationship” with him and, at a point, didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” and he says that set her off.

Lace took her claims of being pregnant public last year, including appearing on Shade 45. Drake’s side said Lace refused a paternity test but added that she went to New York authorities to claim she was raped in a one-night stand. Authorities in Manchester cleared Drake of the charges but the suit alleges Lace began demanding millions in exchange for silence.

Lace is facing charges of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process in the lawsuit.

