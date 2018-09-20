CLOSE
Australian Football Players Dress Up In Blackface As Serena & Venus Williams [PHOTO]

HBO New York Premiere of 'Being Serena'

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Some Australian football players are now apologizing after dressing up in blackface and posting it on social media. The players dressed up as Venus Williams and Serena Williams to celebrate the end of their football season. According to PEOPLE magazine, the picture posted on Facebook first began to outrage users.

The photo has been removed from social media since being posted, but players Mitch Stanley and Matt Chamberlain were in the photo wearing tennis skirts and black wigs. Their faces were painted in Black as well as their bodies. One user on the post said,”Some Australians still have no clue what is considered racist. This Mad Monday ‘costume’ is clearly racist. And I’m a person who is fed up with today’s over-the-top political correctness.” The term “Mad Monday” is usually used in Australia to have the end-of-season festivities for football players.

The Penguin Football Club issued an apology, but also double downed the apology by saying,”It was not their intention to upset anyone and all they meant to do was dress as one of their sporting idols. Their actions were never intended to be racist in any way. Those concerned have been reprimanded and will be given support to make sure they understand that their behavior was racist and hurtful and that it will not happen again.” Do you think next season these Australian football players should be suspended for the first couple of games?

It’s nothing like a strong Black woman asserting herself to get the racists, and sexists, foaming at the mouth. In this case, it’s an Australian cartoonist who created a highly offensive depiction of Serena Williams.  Everything about the caricature is problematic, from Serena made to look like a red-lipped Sambo to the Haitian and Japanese player Naomi Osaka being depicted as a tiny white girl. https://twitter.com/Knightcartoons/status/1039017329030393856 Nevertheless, cartoonist  Mark Knight tweeted it out like he wanted a cookie for his racist efforts. Twitter immediately spotted the white hooded jig, and has been calling out the wanton racism ever since. Peep some of the best and most incisively woke reactions in the gallery.

