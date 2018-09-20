Bill Cosby is set to be sentenced next week and his lawyers wanted the judge in the trial to recuse himself. Judge Steven O’Neill of Montgomery County has been through two trials and so much more involving Cosby. The comedian can be sentenced to jail, probation or go to prison.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Eva Marcille mentioned that she thinks they shouldn’t put him in jail because of his age and that he’s not fit to go. Cosby is 81 years-old and wouldn’t be able to defend himself if needed.
RELATED: Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers
The team also discussed Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. A investigation was done that involved workplace misconduct and it’s over. Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s groups that will help promote women in leadership positions. It will also help with domestic violence victims. Actor Columbus Short has a warrant out for his arrest. He didn’t show up for divorce court and this is the second time he was a no show.
RELATED: Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby?
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He “Needs Help” [VIDEO]
Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline
Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline
1. December 20011 of 12
2. Janaury 20042 of 12
3. January 2005 to November 20063 of 12
4. October 2014 to December 20144 of 12
5. Winter & Spring of 20155 of 12
6. July 6, 20156 of 12
7. July 2015 to December 20157 of 12
8. February 2016 to December 20168 of 12
9. April 20179 of 12
10. June 201710 of 12
11. June 201711 of 12
12. January 2018 to April 201812 of 12
Judge In Cosby Case Will Not Recuse Himself [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com