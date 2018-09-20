Judge In Cosby Case Will Not Recuse Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

Bill Cosby is set to be sentenced next week and his lawyers wanted the judge in the trial to recuse himself. Judge Steven O’Neill of Montgomery County has been through two trials and so much more involving Cosby. The comedian can be sentenced to jail, probation or go to prison.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Eva Marcille mentioned that she thinks they shouldn’t put him in jail because of his age and that he’s not fit to go. Cosby is 81 years-old and wouldn’t be able to defend himself if needed.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Has Fired All His Lawyers

The team also discussed Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban. A investigation was done that involved workplace misconduct and it’s over. Mark Cuban will donate $10 million to women’s groups that will help promote women in leadership positions. It will also help with domestic violence victims. Actor Columbus Short has a warrant out for his arrest. He didn’t show up for divorce court and this is the second time he was a no show.

RELATED: Camille Cosby Prepping To Divorce Bill Cosby?

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Andrea Constand Forgives Convicted Rapist Bill Cosby, But Says He “Needs Help” [VIDEO]

Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 12 photos Launch gallery Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline 1. December 2001 1 of 12 2. Janaury 2004 2 of 12 3. January 2005 to November 2006 3 of 12 4. October 2014 to December 2014 4 of 12 5. Winter & Spring of 2015 5 of 12 6. July 6, 2015 6 of 12 7. July 2015 to December 2015 7 of 12 8. February 2016 to December 2016 8 of 12 9. April 2017 9 of 12 10. June 2017 10 of 12 11. June 2017 11 of 12 12. January 2018 to April 2018 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline Lots of details have come out since the start of comedian Bill Cosby’s case in 2014. So to help with that, we’ve created a quick gallery to get you up to speed.

Judge In Cosby Case Will Not Recuse Himself [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com