NFL Picks Maroon 5 For Super Bowl Halftime Show, Cardi B & Travis Scott Rumored As Guest

No, we’re not getting the Hip-Hop Super Bowl halftime show Bruno Mars advocated for when the NFL’s big game arrives in Atlanta. But we might get something close to it if these rumors pan out.

. @NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) February 5, 2018

The NFL season is still young, and we don’t know who will be contending for championship bragging rights when Super Bowl LIII arrives, but we do know who will be supplying the halftime entertainment. Billboard confirmed that Maroon 5 will follow Justin Timberlake‘s lackluster showing as the next musical act to perform on the big stage Feb.3 2019 during Pepsi Halftime Show.

A rep for the band has declined to comment and in a statement added: “We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

The news, of course, wasn’t received well by the Hip-Hop community, Atlanta native Waka Flocka spoke exclusively to TMZ and expressed that he felt the performers “should be black.”

“I think for the Super Bowl you should have someone from Atlanta representin’ Atlanta. Just cause the Super Bowl here we can give them that spice. I think they should have someone like Migos, Future, somebody I could play ‘Hard In The Paint,’ somebody I don’t know. They need somebody from Atlanta in it, it’s only right.”

We should just alternate Beyonce and Bruno Mars every year at Super Bowl halftime shows, who says no? https://t.co/M80U5wPOQQ — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 19, 2018

While it doesn’t look like the halftime show will consist of all of Atlanta’s Hip-Hop royalty, Billboard also reports that Cardi B and Travis Scott are on the shortlist of the rumored guest to join the pop group. Maroon 5’s single “Girls Like You” featuring the Bronx native is currently No.2 on Billboards Hot 100 list. The group has also collaborated with other Hip-Hop acts like Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Future, Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj so hey who knows they also could be joining them on stage.

We won’t hold our breath on Minaj though if Travis Scott and Cardi B are indeed confirmed to be there due to recent incidents going down between the three of them.

